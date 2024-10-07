8,160 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. 433,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,525. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

