Ehrlich Financial Group Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,841,000 after purchasing an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,501,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. 226,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.