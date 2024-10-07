Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Holdings Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for approximately 4.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 1.56% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $192,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,475,000 after buying an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,404,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,271.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $18.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,273.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,283.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,072.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

