Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Buys A$3,477,500.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$34.78 ($23.98) per share, with a total value of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,398,275.86).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

