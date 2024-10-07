Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $70.45. 787,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

