Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.36. 29,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

