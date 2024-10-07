Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Crocs

Crocs Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ CROX traded down $6.10 on Monday, reaching $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 219,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,401. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.