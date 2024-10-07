US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Raised by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up about 0.7% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in US Foods by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 610.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 353,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $13,396,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

US Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

USFD stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 100,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.