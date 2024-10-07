Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $80.68. 4,076,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,744,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

