Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF comprises 0.9% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $109.90.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.