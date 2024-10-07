Davis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,506,778. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,060 shares in the company, valued at $480,506,778. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,567,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average of $166.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $279.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

