Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 86,299 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Davis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,299 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 921,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,837. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Barclays increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

