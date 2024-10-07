Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Davis Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Davis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $585.95. 149,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,357. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.