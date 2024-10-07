Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,940 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 972 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.59. The stock had a trading volume of 140,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.90 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,311.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,311.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $15,768,284. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

