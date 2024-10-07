Davis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 288.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQAL traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $48.42. 5,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

