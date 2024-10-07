Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises 1.0% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCG stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $25.62. 52,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

