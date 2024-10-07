Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 102.0 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,821,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,696. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

