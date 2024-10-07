Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 7% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $6,733.83 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00070154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019296 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,465.70 or 0.39982556 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.