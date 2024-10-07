SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Reduced by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.66. 540,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,496. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

