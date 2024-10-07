Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $399.92 and last traded at $397.24, with a volume of 27265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.09.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

