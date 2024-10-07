Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88.33 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $88.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00007281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00042635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

