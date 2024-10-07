Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,734.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

