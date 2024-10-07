SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 577,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 103,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

