Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.85. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Pharming Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

