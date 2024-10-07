Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 8.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$3.97. Approximately 94,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 682,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$872 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 20.15.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

