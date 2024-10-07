IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.45. Approximately 170,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,486,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

IMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 1.1121076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

