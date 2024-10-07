Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 17519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 28.19 and a quick ratio of 28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -64.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,730,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

