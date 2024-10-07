PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 169096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
