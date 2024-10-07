PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 169096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 837,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 769,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,128 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 283,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

