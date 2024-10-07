Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 34475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13,721.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

