Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.59 and last traded at $116.59, with a volume of 40191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

