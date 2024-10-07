Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 37576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRS shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.