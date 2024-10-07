GateToken (GT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00014003 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $811.58 million and $3.22 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008263 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,672.53 or 0.99969366 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00056600 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,998,575 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

