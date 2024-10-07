Axie Infinity Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00007486 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $725.03 million and $26.11 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,672.53 or 0.99969366 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00056600 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,055,005 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,040,224.7577344 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.76256829 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $19,358,733.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.