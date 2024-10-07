My DeFi Pet Trading Down 1.7% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $21,870.89 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

