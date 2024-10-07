Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.74. 56,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.17. Lineage has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lineage stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

