Hamster Kombat Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $317.29 million and approximately $100.67 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster Kombat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00252682 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00496299 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $77,419,639.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.