Terra (LUNA) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $271.13 million and $30.30 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
