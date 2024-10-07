Fruits (FRTS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $56,521.27 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

