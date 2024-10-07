Synapse Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $87.71 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,219,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

