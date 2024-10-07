Creditcoin Trading Down 3.1% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $161.90 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000756 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

