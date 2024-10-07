Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.34, but opened at $42.11. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 98,548 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Dennis Cho sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $134,123.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,237.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $296,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,988,958.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $587,872.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,918 shares in the company, valued at $20,823,676.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after buying an additional 613,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 575,080 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 74.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 331,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 141,557 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

