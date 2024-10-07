Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $3.81

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $139.13 million and approximately $14,237.14 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.85878721 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,543.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

