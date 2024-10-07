Qtum Price Reaches $2.48 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $261.67 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00003922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.40 or 0.03907501 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00042935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,346,990 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

