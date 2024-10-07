Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $5.19 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00042935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

