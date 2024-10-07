Acala Token Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $65.22 million and $4.17 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation.

