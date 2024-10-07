KeyCorp Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $115.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,558. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

