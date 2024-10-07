Anyswap (ANY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149.50

Anyswap (ANY) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00004724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $55.76 million and $149.50 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00254271 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.98375613 USD and is up 31.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.98375613 USD and is up 31.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard."

