CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $168.18

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $168.18 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

