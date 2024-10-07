Aion (AION) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Aion has a total market cap of $878,782.93 and $83.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00070493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007273 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,460.18 or 0.40205903 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

