Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.63 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002143 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

